Massive fires in Brooklyn & Queens caused by lithium-ion batteries, FDNY rules

NEW YORK -- A massive house fire in Brooklyn and a huge barge fire in Queens this week were caused by lithium-ion batteries, FDNY investigators determined.

Over 170 fires in New York City have been blamed on lithium-ion batteries so far in 2024, according to the fire department.

Chief Fire Marshal Dan Flynn said Thursday the raging house fire Monday in Ocean Hill was traced back to a scooter being stored inside.

"Discovered on the third floor, our fire marshal determined that this lithium-ion battery was an electric standup scooter," said Flynn.

The fire on Dean Street left nine people hurt and 30 homeless. Witnesses said people leapt from windows to escape as the fire spread quickly.

"I heard somebody screaming ... The lady was on the roof. When I was outside, she jumped. She said she broke her leg," a neighbor said.

The fire department confirmed a 25-year-old woman suffered leg injuries, an elderly couple was treated for smoke inhalation and six firefighters were hurt.

Lithium-ion batteries were also blamed for starting a fire on a barge on the East River on Tuesday that sent thick smoke into the air.

"We spoke with supervisors and workers at the scrapyard who reported that lithium-ion batteries are often found and collected for disposal. They reported that these batteries spontaneous ignite sometimes," said Flynn.

Lithium-ion battery fires keep piling up in NYC

A pile of scorched bikes shows the aftermath of a fire at an e-bike shop in Richmond Hill, Queens on Aug. 22, 2024. FDNY said a lithium-ion battery exploded and started the fire. CBS News New York

FDNY officials said their top priority is educating people about the dangers of lithium-ion batteries.

"So far this year, we had 171 fires, 59 injuries, and three fatalities caused by these devices," Fire Commissioner Robert Tucker said. "Those numbers are better than last year."

There were 14 fatalities by this time last year, but the fires are no less dangerous.

Last week, an e-bike shop in Queens went up in flames for the second time. The FDNY said a lithium-ion battery exploded, even though it was not charging at the time.

Earlier this month, a man died from injuries suffered in another lithium-ion battery fire in Midwood, Brooklyn. Three other people were injured when an e-bike was charging and the battery exploded, fire officials said.

In February, 27-year-old Fazil Khan died in a lithium-ion battery fire at his apartment building in Harlem. Seventeen more people were injured and dozens were displaced.

"There's still a lot of work to be done, and we need the public's help. One life lost is too many," said Tucker.

There is currently legislation before the senate that requires lithium-ion batteries meet national safety standards to ensure only certified batteries are sold and used.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has already signed legislation this year aimed at taking dangerous lithium-ion batteries off the streets and out of homes.