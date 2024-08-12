Robert Tucker named new FDNY commissioner

Robert Tucker to be named new FDNY commissioner, sources say

Robert Tucker to be named new FDNY commissioner, sources say

Robert Tucker to be named new FDNY commissioner, sources say

NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams appointed Robert Tucker as the new FDNY commissioner.

Tucker is currently chairman and CEO of T&M USA Protection Resources, which is based in New York.

Adams made the announcement Monday live on CBS News New York.

The new appointment comes after Laura Kavanagh stepped down from the role earlier this month. She was the first woman to ever lead the FDNY.

Prior to working at T&M, Tucker worked for the Queens DA's office. He also has worked with the FDNY Foundation and was previously named an honorary fire commissioner - this appointment will make him the real thing.

"It is great to see that the new commissioner has long and deep ties with the FDNY and a great appreciation for the rank and file of New York City's bravest. From his early start in communications and his hard work and life-long dedication, which led to his appointment to the Board of Directors for the FDNY Foundation, his experience makes him uniquely qualified to understand the changes that could be made to improve efficiency in the department by increasing unit availability, which would lead to a decrease in response times. This would enable the department to better serve the FDNY's mission to protect lives and property in New York City. We wish him luck and success as he assumes the role of commissioner of the FDNY, the greatest fire department in the world," said Andrew Ansbro, president of the FDNY Uniformed Firefighters Association.

"The UFOA looks forward to working with Commissioner Tucker. His long-standing relationship with public services, specifically his work on the board of the FDNY Foundation, gives him an insight into the complexity and culture of the FDNY. His leadership and executive experience in the private sector should enable him to effectively confront the challenges of the FDNY," said FDNY Uniformed Fire Officers Association president James Brosi.