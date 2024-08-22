Richmond Hill, Queens e-bike shop catches fire for 2nd time, FDNY says

NEW YORK -- A Queens e-bike shop went up in flames overnight Wednesday, a New York City fire official said.

Investigators suspect the fire started at around 2:30 a.m. when a charging lithium-ion battery exploded at the shop on Jamaica Avenue in the Richmond Hill section.

Video shows a pile of scorched and twisted bikes in the aftermath of the fire.

It's at least the second time it has happened at that business in the span of a year, according to the FDNY. The previous fire occurred during the summer in 2023, officials said.

"This is not the first incident at this particular establishment ," said FDNY Deputy Chief George Healy. "It was very similar. It was in this back area where I think they do some maintenance work on some of these devices and they store them for sale ... The city does have guidelines. They do have laws about the sale and the storage of them and as long as they're within the city guidelines, they're a business that operates within the law."

"That's crazy. It happened two times, something's wrong," Richmond Hill resident Peter Jantaey said. "I was coming off the train. I had seen a lot of the fire department over here and that it had caught on fire again."

The FDNY said it took responding firefighters less than an hour to get the flames under control with the help of 85 personnel. One firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities are looking into the cause of the fire, with a focus on electrical wiring and a burned-out socket attached to the wall inside.

The New York City Department of Buildings is also investigating to determine if people who live in the surrounding buildings can return to their apartments. An illegal basement apartment was also found connected to the business, DOB said.

Over 100 battery fires in NYC in 2024

Lithium-ion batteries have been blamed for numerous fires in New York City.

The FDNY said it has investigated over 100 lithium-ion battery fires in 2024 so far. At least 50 people have been injured in the fires, city data said.

Earlier this month, a man died from injuries suffered in a lithium-ion battery fire in Brooklyn. Three other people were injured in the fire in Midwood on June 27.

In February, 27-year-old Fazil Khan died in another lithium-ion battery fire at a Harlem apartment building. Seventeen more people were injured and dozens were displaced.

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation this year aimed at getting dangerous lithium-ion batteries off the streets and out of homes.