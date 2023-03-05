LIRR adding shuttle trains as part of Grand Central Madison service tweak

NEW YORK -- There is an update this week on the train troubles for some Long Island Rail Road commuters.

Gov. Kathy Hochul directed the MTA to make changes following last week's start of service to Grand Central Madison.

Starting Monday, there will be three additional shuttle trains to Brooklyn during the morning rush hours. They'll depart from Jamaica at 6:45 a.m., 7:29 a.m. and 8:09 a.m.

The MTA will also be lengthening trains serving Penn Station, adding cars to address overcrowding, and improving customer service at Jamaica Station.

The agency implemented new LIRR schedules a week ago to accommodate the new Grand Central Madison station in Manhattan. Most direct trains to Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn were eliminated, forcing commuters to transfer at Jamaica Station and take a shuttle to Brooklyn.

More changes are expected Tuesday, as Hochul's office says the LIRR will be adding even more shuttles to further reduce wait times.

