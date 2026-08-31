Lionel Messi says he is retiring from the Argentina national soccer team

Soccer great Lionel Messi is hanging up his boots for the Argentina national team — ending nearly two decades representing the country.

Messi played in six World Cups and led Argentina to win the tournament in 2022 in Qatar. This summer, he and the Argentina squad made it to the final, losing to Spain.

"It was a decision that hurt — and still hurts deeply — but I understand that the time has come," Messi said in an Instagram post. "I swear to you that I always gave it my all— not just in these last few years when we won everything, but before that too; I always fought and left everything on the field for this jersey, to bring you joy and make you feel proud to be Argentine through football."

The announcement comes just weeks after his father, Jorge Messi, died at the age of 68.

The 39-year-old soccer superstar currently plays club soccer for Inter Miami.

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