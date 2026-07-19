2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina kicks off Sunday

When the 2026 FIFA World Cup final kicks off Sunday at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Spain and Argentina will compete as the last two teams standing in a tournament between 48 nations from across the globe.

It was the largest FIFA World Cup in history, with the highly anticipated men's final capping a 39-day whirlwind that saw more than six million fans attend matches in three different host countries, including, for the first time in decades, the United States. The final takes place as skies begin to clear over the Northeast, after several hazy days of wildfire smoke traveled southward from Canada.

Argentina is the defending champion and angling to become the first country to secure two consecutive World Cup wins since Brazil's back-to-back victories during the tournaments in 1958 and 1962. But Spain is slightly favored to take home the title this year. If they do, it would be the country's second World Cup title.

Spain fans gather for a rally on the eve of the World Cup final soccer match in New York's Times Square, Saturday, July 18, 2026. AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Sunday's match comes 60 years after teams representing the two finalists met during the 1966 World Cup, when Argentina defeated Spain in a 2-1 match during the tournament's group stage.

This is only the second time Spain has competed in the finals, with the first being the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, which was also the country's inaugural World Cup win. Argentina has reached the finals seven times, previously winning three of them.

Despite Spain's small edge heading into Sunday's match, after the team's exceptional midfield performance throughout the tournament so far and record goalkeeping, allowing just one goal in their first seven matches, Argentina has also been playing to win. Its star player, Lionel Messi, is widely considered the G.O.A.T., or Greatest of All Time, and both he and his teammates have accomplished dramatic last-minute comebacks since the World Cup began.

Argentina fans gather for a rally on the eve of the World Cup final soccer match in New York's Times Square, Saturday, July 18, 2026. AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

A who's who of attendees

As players and crowds gear up for the final at 3 p.m. ET, there will be a pre-match closing ceremony held at 1:30, featuring musical guests Post Malone and Robbie Williams, with Jennifer Hudson performing the national anthem. Actor Tom Cruise is also expected to appear at the ceremony, while Madonna, Shakira, Justin Bieber, BTS and others are slated to perform in the 11-minute halftime show.

President Trump, Spain's Royal Family, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum will be in the stands.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul told "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" on Sunday that she's confident in the security measures in place for the tournament, in light of its list of prominent guests.

"We have been preparing for this for, literally, over a year," said Hochul, noting that federal, state and local law enforcement has coordinated closely on more than "1,000 exercises, table-topping all the scenarios" that could arise.

"I feel very confident in our security, and we're so happy to welcome the eyes of the world," the governor added. "The entire planet is going to be watching what is happening right here in the New York City area. So it's exciting, very exciting time for us."

The final match will air on FOX and Telemundo.