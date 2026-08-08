Jorge Messi, father of Argentina soccer great Lionel Messi, dies at 68

Jorge Messi, the father and longtime agent of soccer great Lionel Messi, has died. He was 68 years old.

The death was confirmed by CONMEBOL, the South American football federation, the Argentina National Football Team and in a statement from the family provided to Reuters.

"CONMEBOL deeply regrets the passing of Jorge Messi, father of Argentine footballer Lionel Messi," the federation said in a statement translated from Spanish on social media. "We accompany Lionel, his family, friends, and loved ones with respect and affection in this moment of profound grief. May he rest in peace."

The Argentina National Football Team said in a brief statement on social media, "Sending our deepest strength to Leo Messi and his family. We're with you during this difficult time and sending you our warmest embrace."

Lionel Messi and Argentina finished second in this year's World Cup after the soccer great led his home country to the world title in 2022. Jorge Messi was seen on the field with his son after reaching the sport's mountaintop.

"Jorge was the pillar of strength and the person who, along with his wife, Celia Cuccittini, supported the career of the greatest player of all time with vision, rigor, and affection," Newell's Old Boys, the first club where Lionel Messi played in Argentina, said in a statement on Jorge Messi's death. "His constant support and behind-the-scenes leadership were fundamental in backing every step of Lionel's journey, from his beginnings in the Falklands to the pinnacle of world football glory.

"Thank you for teaching him to love these colors," the statement concluded.

Jorge Messi and Celia Cuccittini, parents of Inter Miami's Argentine forward Lionel Messi, wait for the start of the MLS Eastern Conference final in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Nov. 29, 2025. Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

Jorge Messi took his son to Barcelona for his first tryout with the Spanish super club in 2000 and then moved to Spain with him when he was signed by the club soon thereafter.

Lionel Messi made his debut with Barcelona at just 16 years old. His father became his agent and saw him through deals with Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and his current club, MLS team Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi was visibly emotional after scoring a hat trick in Argentina's first game of this year's World Cup against Algeria. In a press conference after the match, he said the reason for crying on the pitch was "something unrelated to football," but he did not further elaborate.

Messi's family then released a statement on Jorge, saying he was "going through a health-related situation" and "under medical care, recovering and evolving favorably, given the condition he is experiencing."

The family also criticized the "rumors and speculations" around Jorge Messi's health and called it a private matter.

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami squad was scheduled to play Monterrey in the Leagues Cup on Saturday night. It was unclear if he would play after the announcement of his father's death.