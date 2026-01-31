Ullmark wins in return from leave of absence, Senators beat Devils 4-1

Linus Ullmark made 26 saves in his first start for Ottawa since taking a leave of absence Dec. 28, Brady Tkachuk had a goal and two assists and the Senators beat the New Jersey Devils 4-1 on Saturday night.

Tim Stutzle had a goal and an assist, and Dylan Cozens scored his 100th NHL goal for Ottawa. The Senators have won three in a row.

Timo Meier scored, and Jake Allen made 30 saves for New Jersey. The Devils have lost three of four.

The Devils were without Jack Hughes. He's out day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Up next

Devils: Host Columbus on Tuesday night.

Senators: At Pittsburgh on Monday night