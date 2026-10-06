Driver accused of causing 4-car crash in Linden, N.J., was being pursued by police, mayor says

Officials say the driver that caused a horrific four-car crash in New Jersey on Monday was being chased by police before he crashed into a family of three, including a baby.

The collision on East Linden Avenue in Linden was so violent, it spun a Honda Civic 180 degrees. The passengers inside, a 29-year-old man, a 33-year-old woman, and their 3-month-old baby girl, all suffered critical injuries.

Police said 48-year-old Darryl Petlock, of Keansburg, was driving the Jeep SUV when it struck multiple vehicles. He was taken into custody moments after the crash and later charged with eluding, aggravated assault while eluding, and assault by auto.

Linden Mayor Derek Armstead said police had been chasing Petlock from another nearby city when he allegedly crashed into the innocent family on Monday.

"When you see something like that, my heart goes out to anyone's family that's involved in such a terrible, traumatic situation," Armstead said.

Investigators have not explained where the police chase began, or what led to that pursuit. They added the circumstances remain under investigation.

State Attorney General Jennifer Davenport is now looking into the case, her office said Tuesday.

One witness said she feared for the baby's life after seeing the empty car seat in the street.

"It seems as though the baby got ejected from the seat because they took the seat out, put it on the floor on the street," Joanne Legair said. "The baby seemed to be OK, but the mother or the adult in the car seemed to be very wounded."

The victims' family members stopped by the scene of the crash on Tuesday.

Jose Majano Rodriguez, the uncle of the injured baby, told CBS News New York in Spanish that little Samantha suffered from brain clots but is doing better following surgery.