At least 3 injured, including infant, in multi-car crash in Linden, N.J.

At least three people were injured in a multi-car crash that shut down a street in Linden, New Jersey, on Monday afternoon.

It happened at Clinton Street and East Linden Avenue. It's unknown at this time what led up to the wreck, which damaged four vehicles.

Witnesses said a dark-colored Jeep SUV went around a red pickup into oncoming traffic and collided with a sedan, causing it to spin all the way around and crash into a parked car.

Inside that sedan were a man, a woman, and a very young child riding in a car seat. Witnesses said all three were rushed to the hospital.

The driver of the SUV was quickly arrested, police said.

One of the passengers of the red truck said he saw the whole thing unfold.

"We heard the sirens and before we knew it the black Jeep hit us on the driver's side. I was the passenger in the vehicle. He struck the little Honda head on, Mother, father and baby in there. I hope they're okay," John Cieri said.

Video from neighbors shows police approach the driver of that Jeep, apparently with guns drawn, and take him into custody.

The baby's car seat was spotted on the ground at the scene and was later removed by first responders.

Neighbors said they are hoping that the child and the other victims are okay.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.