Teenager taken to hospital after fire spreads to 2 Linden homes
LINDEN, N.J. -- A teenager was sent to the hospital Wednesday after being rescued from a house fire in Linden.
It happened around 4 p.m. on Miltonia Street near Knopf Street.
The fire chief says the call initially came in as a report of a grass fire.
When first responders arrived on the scene, flames had spread to two homes.
Officials say a 17-year-old with a dog was trapped on the top floor of one house.
Firefighters were able to rescue them, and the teenager was taken to a local hospital.
A family member told CBS2 the teenager is expected to be OK.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
