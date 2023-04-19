Watch CBS News
Teenager taken to hospital after fire spreads to 2 Linden homes

By Christine Sloan

/ CBS New York

Teen, dog rescued from Linden house fire
Teen, dog rescued from Linden house fire 01:02

LINDEN, N.J. -- A teenager was sent to the hospital Wednesday after being rescued from a house fire in Linden.

It happened around 4 p.m. on Miltonia Street near Knopf Street.

The fire chief says the call initially came in as a report of a grass fire.

When first responders arrived on the scene, flames had spread to two homes.

Officials say a 17-year-old with a dog was trapped on the top floor of one house.

Firefighters were able to rescue them, and the teenager was taken to a local hospital.

A family member told CBS2 the teenager is expected to be OK.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

First published on April 19, 2023 / 7:13 PM

