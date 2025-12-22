Watch CBS News
Jury may be deadlocked in trial of former aide to 2 N.Y. governors

Jesse Zanger
Alice Gainer
/ CBS New York

Jury deliberations are set to resume Monday in the trial of Linda Sun, a former aide to Gov. Kathy Hochul. 

Sun is accused of acting as a foreign agent of China

Prosecutors allege Sun and her husband made millions by selling her influence to the Chinese government and profiting from a personal protective equipment, or PPE, fraud scheme during the pandemic. 

Last week, the jury said it was deadlocked, but the judge urged them to keep deliberating. 

Sun and her husband Chris Hu have pleaded not guilty. 

Sun and Hu were arrested last year at their Manhasset mansion. The indictment alleges the two used the funds to buy a condo in Honolulu and luxury cars, including a Ferrari. 

Hu is accused of money laundering and bank fraud.

Sun spent 13 years in state government. Prosecutors allege she used her position to prevent officials from Taiwan from meeting with Hochul. She's also accused of forging Hochul's signature and tampering with official messages on issues of importance to China. 

During opening statements, prosecutors told jurors Sun "betrayed the state of New York for the Chinese government" and that her "loyalty was for sale." Her defense team, however, said Sun did what she was supposed to do, namely purchasing PPE during the pandemic. 

Read the indictment

Linda Sun, Chris Hu FARA indictment by CBSNewYork Scribd on Scribd


