Bronx students kick-off Black History Month with a personal HBCU experience

NEW YORK -- Students at P.S. 28X in Tremont celebrated the start of Black History Month on Monday with a visit from Lincoln University's marching band.

Staff at the primary school collaborated with the university to showcase some of the culture of Historically Black Universities and Colleges (HBCUs) to inspire the next generation about college.

"We're here to empower the kids to come to HBCUs, represent our culture, be a part and just have fun with whatever you do," said Lincoln University sophomore Rasheia Davis.

The students cheered while enjoying various song selections and dance moves from the band.

"Obviously, we have great universities here in New York City, but they need to know that they can go to a place that is cultivated just for them," said Tarina Cobb, the culture coordinator for P.S. 28 X.

Although applying to college is a few years away, the school's students and the band's performance left a lasting impression for many of them.

"I think it was so cool and I loved it so much but like they were dancing and there were kids there and they were so happy," a fifth grader named Alanis said.

