Lightbridge Academy's Midtown location abruptly closes, leaving parents scrambling for tuition refunds

The Lightbridge Academy day care facility's Midtown Manhattan location abruptly closed this month after employees allegedly lost track of a child, leaving parents scrambling for tuition refunds.

Lightbridge Midtown accused of inadequate supervision

The front door of the facility at 57th Street and 11th Avenue is locked, and the signage has been completely removed. All that remains is a note that reads, in part, "This location is no longer in operation, until further notice."

The New York City Health Department ordered the closure of the Midtown branch after staff members allegedly lost track of a child at Waterline Park.

"There was a mother who saw this child escape from Waterline Park, crossing the street towards the West Side Highway," said Vinnie Urdea, whose child attended Lightbridge Midtown.

A health department document posted on the door dated May 5 states after an investigation, the belief of inadequate supervision was substantiated and the facility was to close immediately.

"I could not imagine what sort of recourse I would want to take if it had been my son," Urdea said.

Lightbridge responded to a CBS News New York inquiry about the incident, saying, in part, "We fully appreciate the concerns this incident raises and as a result, made the decision to permanently close this franchise location on Friday, May 2nd ... We have stepped in to ensure that the concerns of affected families are properly addressed with the urgency and care they deserve."

While the child who wandered off is safe, the second chapter of getting May's day care fees refunded for some of the parents has been a difficult one.

Parents waiting on tuition refunds from Lightbridge Academy

Urdea said he's now out almost $3,000 and his sense of security following the abrupt closure.

"It's just been a total hassle. Tears have been shed," he said.

Lightbridge told CBS News New York that as of Tuesday, 100% of the parents impacted tuition-wise have been contacted.

Urdea confirmed that statement, but added he hasn't seen a cent of the $2,975 he's owed -- at least not yet.

"I think it's just criminal what we've all had to go through, to claw tooth and nail to just get our money back," he said.

That payment is allegedly coming via check.

Urdea said he's waiting by the mailbox as he and other parents struggle to plan the immediate future around the care of their children.

"I might as well just send him out in the street every day than pay a great portion of my earnings to send him someplace where I think he's safe," he said.