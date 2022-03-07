LGBTQ+ groups angered after again being told they can't march with banners in Staten Island St. Patrick's Day Parade

LGBTQ+ groups say they were again shut out of marching in Staten Island St. Patrick's Day Parade

NEW YORK -- The annual Staten Island St. Patrick's Day Parade was held Sunday.

While the parade was full of Irish pride, controversy surrounding which groups were allowed to march in the event continued, CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reported.

A sea of green lined the streets of the borough as hundreds of people showed up for the parade.

Dozens of groups took part, but several LGBTQ+ organizations told CBS2, once again, their attempts to march with their banners were blocked by organizers.

"We are told that the reason is because we violate the Catholic religion. It sends a really toxic and harmful message to every LGBTQ+ community member, especially the youth," said Carol Bullock of the Pride Center of Staten Island.

KC Hankins identifies as non-binary and gay. He said LGBTQ+ groups have been told they cannot participate because the parade does not welcome anyone who promotes a political or sexual identification agenda.

"The idea that because we are queer we are sexually motivated is very insulting. It is not true," Hankins said.

The Pride Center of Staten Island and other groups say until the parade becomes all inclusive, they want to see the city pull the use of public funds that help support the event.

Mayor Eric Adams boycotted the parade due to its lack of inclusivity, but his office said all permitted parades receive some city funds for public safety.

"Throughout his career, Mayor Adams has stood and fought alongside the LGBTQ+ community, and his administration will continue that practice by serving all New Yorkers equally and fairly. We are still hopeful that the organizers of the Staten Island St. Patrick's Day Parade will see the need for inclusion in our celebrations of cultural heritage and allow members of the LGBTQ+ community to participate. Until that time, the mayor will not participate in the parade," a spokesperson said.

Comptroller Brad Lander said the city's support should be cut off.

"We shouldn't be spending scarce city dollars, providing the police and public accommodation. We've got a strong human rights law that says you can't discriminate and there is just no doubt that this parade is discriminating," Lander said.

As for attendees, the reaction was mixed.

"They're free to march in the parade, but not under the banner. It's not a sexual parade; it's an Irish parade," one person said.

"They should all be allowed. In this day and age, everybody should be allowed. Let them do what they want," another person said.

Attempts to contact the organizing committee of the parade were not successful.

The Police Department released the following statement:

"The NYPD takes no position on the purpose or opinions behind any public gathering in public space. The presence of police resources is not a signal of support or disapproval for any public gathering. Police resources are dedicated to events for the sole purpose of ensuring public safety, managing traffic, and prevention or control of any disorder."