NYC facing lawsuits connected to 2025 Legionnaires' outbreak in Harlem

Several lawsuits were announced Thursday against New York City and others connected to a deadly Legionnaires' outbreak in Harlem.

Families affected by the 2025 outbreak stood alongside attorney Ben Crump and the Rev. Al Sharpton to announce four lawsuits.

They will target the city, NYC Health + Hospitals, the construction company Skanska USA, and contractors responsible for maintaining cooling towers. They claim cooling towers connected to the outbreak weren't properly tested, treated or maintained, and people weren't warned quickly enough about the danger.

The outbreak lasted several weeks before health officials declared it over. In total, 118 people became sick and seven died.

"The dots have been connected. We don't want the city to delay this matter. We don't want anyone to ever sweep the lives of the citizens of Harlem under the rug," Crump said.

Investigators linked the outbreak to 12 cooling towers across Central Harlem, including towers at Harlem Hospital and the city's Public Health Laboratory.

A law department spokesperson for NYC Health + Hospitals said they will review the cases.

"Protecting public health and safety is at the center of the City's response," a statement read.

Skanska USA declined to comment on the pending litigation.

Harlemite Lakisha Plowden says her fiancé, Bruce Scott, died from Legionnaires' disease, and now their 6-year-old daughter is growing up without her dad.

"She gets grief therapy. I get grief therapy," Plowden said. "He was a very good father, a very good person ... He passed away holding my hand in Harlem Hospital."

This comes as health officials recently announced there is no longer an elevated risk of exposure to Legionnaires' disease on the Upper East Side. Seven people died, and 92 people tested positive in connection to the cluster.

A widow of one of the victims said she plans to file a lawsuit after health officials determine the source of the outbreak.

"The intended action will target the owner of an Upper East Side building who failed to properly maintain its rooftop cooling tower," her attorney said.

In the wake of that outbreak, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation aimed at strengthening inspection requirements for cooling towers. The law, signed Wednesday, requires twice-yearly certifications, faster remediation and stiffer penalties for violations.

But attorneys say those changes don't erase what happened last summer.

Affected families say that while Mayor Zohran Mamdani's administration has been responsive to this year's outbreak, someone still needs to be held accountable.

"We don't begrudge the attention given the East Side because everybody suffered and we should deal with that, but don't leave us in the dark," Sharpton said.