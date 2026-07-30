Tenants to rally over NYC's response to Legionnaires' outbreak in East Village

A rally set for Thursday will call for an increased response from New York City officials over an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease at an affordable housing complex in East Village.

Haven Plaza residents say they haven't been able to shower in two months, after the building's water source tested positive for the bacteria.

The tenants say they have been living with uncertainty for weeks and want answers. They are frustrated with how the outbreak has been handled.

The city's health department has publicly confirmed two cases of the disease connected to the building. Councilmember Harvey Epstein also said a third case was reported to his office.

At noon, tenants will be joined by some local elected officials to demand better communication from both building management and health officials.

CBS News New York has reached out to the Department of Health and the building's management for comment and is still waiting to hear back.

Sixth person dies in Upper East Side cluster

City health officials announced Tuesday that a sixth person died due to the outbreak on the Upper East Side.

The latest numbers show 92 people have tested positive, with six people currently hospitalized. Another 66 patients have been treated and discharged, and 13 people who tested positive were not hospitalized.

The cluster has been affecting residents in the 10028, 10075 and 10128 ZIP codes.

An attorney representing the widow of one of the victims who died is planning to file a lawsuit once the city determines the source of the outbreak.

Health officials said Tuesday there have been no new cases diagnosed in more than 10 days, and no one has reported new symptoms in more than two weeks. They believe the source of the outbreak has likely been eliminated.

Anyone who spends time in the affected areas who experiences flu-like symptoms should seek medical attention.

Legionella bacteria found on Long Island cooling tower

A cooling tower on the roof of the Riverhead Supreme Court in Suffolk County tested positive for Legionella.

The tower underwent disinfection Tuesday and will be retested within three to seven days, according to county officials.

They said the affected tower is only used to cool the refrigerant, and no contaminated air was circulated into the building.