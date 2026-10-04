2 confirmed cases of Legionnaires' disease at Queens apartment complex prompt NYC Health Department probe

The New York City Department of Health is investigating an apartment building in Queens, following two confirmed cases of Legionnaires' disease among the residents there.

Officials said they are checking out the hot water system inside of North Shore Towers on Grand Central Parkway, but they confirmed the situation is not a community cluster investigation and Legionella has not been confirmed present at the complex.

In a statement, the health department said, "There is no risk to the surrounding community. It is okay to drink the building's tap water, but North Shore Towers residents should follow the health department's recommendations for safe water use."

Sources say unlike previous investigations such as those on the Upper East Side and in the South Bronx, this investigation is not looking at cooling towers.

Those with family members in that Queens complex said they are concerned.

"The building is full of elderly people, elderly and not well," Larry Grossman said. "My mom is 87 years old and she's the healthiest, youngest one in the building."

The health department said the building's management has been made aware of the issue and residents will be updated with guidance.

CBS News New York reached out late Sunday night to the building's management but did not immediately hear back.

Legionnaires' disease is a severe form of pneumonia caused when those Legionella droplets are vaporized and inhaled. The disease is generally not spread from person to person.

Symptoms include cough, fever, chills and difficulty breathing.

Complications are less likely the earlier treatment begins, health officials say.

The best protection is awareness. Know the symptoms, and if you feel sick, get checked out early.

Click here for more information about Legionnaires' disease from the city Department of Health.