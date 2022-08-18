Watch CBS News
Rep. Lee Zeldin accepts CBS2's fall gubernatorial debate invitation

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin has accepted CBS2's fall debate invitation.

Last week, he told CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer he's ready to debate Gov. Kathy Hochul anytime, any place.

"Let's do it today. Let's do it right here, out front of Jose Alba's bodega. We can talk about crime and public safety, congestion pricing. We can talk about the whole laundry list of items that New Yorkers see that this governor's avoiding," he said.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the governor said, "Governor Hochul looks forward to debating Congressman Zeldin this fall."

The spokesperson would not say if Hochul would join CBS2's debate.

The election is Nov. 8.

