Rockland County's Lauren Shields honored with proposed federal legislation designed to expand organ donations

Lauren Shields' life was cut short, but her legacy lives on.

The Rockland County resident died in June at the age of 26, after years of effective advocacy to expand organ donations.

She made a difference in New York with Lauren's Law, and perhaps will soon nationwide.

Lauren Shields CBS News New York

On Thursday at Westchester Medical Center, Jeanne Shields was in the audience as New York Republican Rep. Mike Lawler and New Jersey Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer announced a bipartisan federal law to honor her daughter.

The legislation would mandate organ donation signup boxes on federal tax forms and applications for benefits, possibly creating tens of thousands of new donors.

"If you don't ask, you don't receive," Lawler said, "and the more we put this in front of them, the more likely they are to take advantage of the opportunity to become an organ donor and save lives."

Lauren Shields fought her entire life to stay alive, and to help others give the gift of life. She received a life-saving heart transplant four years before receiving a kidney from her mother.

Lauren Shields advocated to increase organ donation through Department of Motor Vehicle signups, and lower the age to become a donor to 16.

"She knew that she had gotten that gift of life and she knew it was her duty to pay it forward and do good for others," her mother said.

Jeanne Shields said she hopes her daughter's spirit will inspire Congress to act in her honor.

"It's just such a beautiful thing and I know she's looking down and she's smiling," she said. "Say yes to helping save someone's life in the future."

Lawler and Gottheimer said they believe their measure will earn support in Congress, with more than 100,000 Americans on the organ transplant waiting list.