N.J. Rep. Josh Gottheimer calls for artificial intelligence guardrails with bipartisan bill

New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer is calling for artificial intelligence guardrails with a bipartisan bill.

The Democratic congressman has partnered with Republican New York Rep. Mike Lawler to introduce the Stop Rogue AI Act, which would require the National Institute of Standards and Technology to develop national standards regarding control of A.I. agents.

"When we review these new models ... the government, for national security purposes, should be the one testing it and saying, 'This is OK' or 'Make these changes' before they get let out into the wild," Gottheimer told CBS News New York political reporter Marcia Kramer on this week's episode of "The Point."

He says A.I. offers great opportunities in multiple fields, but if it's not done the right way, the threats will outweigh the benefits.

"This can't be the Wild West, and I guess that's my biggest thing. As we develop this, we gotta be smart. We gotta make sure that people are safe," Gottheimer said. "We gotta win the race, but in the right way. And you can do it. That's what we're trying to legislate to do right now."

Click here to watch the full episode, which also includes Kramer's interview with Brooklyn Sen. Andrew Gounardes about his concerns about children and students using A.I.