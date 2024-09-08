1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting following house party in Queens

NEW YORK -- Three men were shot, including one fatally, early Sunday morning following a house party in Queens.

Police said the victims were DJs who were working a party at a home on 220th Street in Laurelton. Detectives say just after 1 a.m. the three men were loading up a van on the street when an armed man walked up to the men and fired several rounds.

A 24-year-old was killed and another 24-year-old and a 33-year-old were wounded and are recovering in the hospital.

Police say they are still looking for the shooter, a motive for the gunfire, and the connection between the gunman and his victims. But one thing they do have is an image of the person they are looking for.

Police say a gun was found on a nearby property

A woman who did not want to be identified told CBS News New York exclusively she saw something odd Sunday afternoon as she picked herbs in her garden.

"I noticed my tomato basket was bent and I found it strange," the woman said.

Police eventually knocked on her door and later found a gun nestled behind the plants.

"I was scared. I have a granddaughter and a grandson. They could have been in the backyard and found it if the cops didn't," the woman said.

That gun, police say, is now connected to the house party shooting.

Moments after the shooting and jumping into that woman's garden, police say surveillance video shows the gunman in her front yard having difficulty opening the gate.

"He jumps all over, looking for his escape. He tried to climb over my fence in the front," the woman said.

Others who live in the neighborhood said they are very concerned.

"I'm shocked. Never happened in this neighborhood," one resident said.

"It's senseless. It's unfair to do that to three people and jeopardize the lives of three people," Layeka Jeune said.