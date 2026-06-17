LaGuardia Airport shuts down runway after finding depression weeks after sinkhole forced closure

LaGuardia Airport shut down one of its two runways Wednesday to conduct precautionary structural testing, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said.

In a statement, the Port Authority said a two-inch depression was found adjacent to Runway 4/22 during an airfield inspection.

The runway was shut down at 5 p.m. so crews could conduct testing, identify the cause of the depression and perform stabilization work, if necessary, Port Authority said.

"There is no immediate safety concern and the runway is being closed proactively," the Port Authority said in a statement, in part.

The Port Authority said it hopes to complete the assessment and conduct any necessary repair work overnight and reopen the runway by Thursday morning.

LaGuardia's other runway, Runway 13/31, will remain open.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it was slowing flights into LaGuardia due to the repair work.

Travelers are encouraged to check with their airline for more information on delays and cancellations.

LaGuardia's Runway 4/22 was shut down for two days in May when a sinkhole was spotted at the edge of the taxiway. The cause of that sinkhole remains under investigation. The closure in May caused numerous delays for travelers.

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.