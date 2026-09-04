Millions expected to travel on Tri-State Area roads during Labor Day weekend

Tri-State Area roads during Labor Day weekend will see millions of drivers, despite high gas prices.

Some were already up early Friday to start driving to their destination. AAA says Friday's worst driving window is expected to run from noon to 8 p.m., when the Labor Day getaway will collide with normal traffic.

Before drivers get far, they're paying more to fill up. The national average for regular gas is now about $4.14 a gallon, which is up from $3.19 on Labor Day last year.

Despite the prices, people were just happy to be moving.

"I've done this drive so many times. I'm used to it, getting up at one or two in the morning. I'm there by midday," said driver Kevin Hunealt.

Another traveler, Richard Witmer, said he already encountered some traffic.

"Coming through New York, it sucks. Going over the George Washington was pretty lousy, but it was good," he said. "Just be safe 'cause the cops are all over the place."

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that temporary lane closures due to construction projects on state highways will be suspended until 6 a.m. Tuesday to ease traffic.

The governor also reminded drivers that state police and local law enforcement are participating in the national "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" enforcement campaign through Monday. There will be increased patrols and checkpoints during the holiday weekend.

People traveling by plane should also expect big crowds, as more than 17 million people are expected to pass through TSA checkpoints nationwide.

The Port Authority expects about 2.4 million passengers through Newark, JFK, LaGuardia and Stewart airports. That would put this holiday just below last year's record.