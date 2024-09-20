NYPD expected to release L train shooting body camera footage

NEW YORK - The NYPD is expected to release body camera footage of a shooting on the L train that left four people injured, including the suspect, one of the officers, and two innocent bystanders.

The shooting took place Sunday after police say they confronted a fare evader who pulled a knife on officers and charged at them.

Gregory Delpeche, 49, was accidentally struck in the head by one of the officers' bullets. His family says he is fighting for his life and is in critical condition. They have called for an investigation into the actions of the officers involved, and for the body camera footage to be released.

The suspect, 38-year-old Derell Mickells, was arraigned in his hospital bed Friday. He has been charged with attempted assault, criminal possession of a weapon, menacing and theft of service.

What police say happened

According to police, officers at the Sutter Avenue L train subway station asked Mickells to leave the station after they spotted him jumping a turnstile. They say Mickells left the station, but then returned and re-entered the station a few minutes later, this time through an open gate. The officers followed him, and saw that he was carrying a knife, according to police. They say the body-worn camera shows police officers commanded to drop the knife at least 30 times, and Mickells refused.

Ultimately, they followed him onto a subway car, with Mickells carrying the knife. They tried to Tase him, but it was ineffective, police said. That's when they say Mickells charged an officer with the knife out, and both officers opened fire.

They fired nine shots, hitting Mickells and one of the officers. Two bystanders - including Delpeche - were also struck. A 26-year-old woman was hit in the buttocks.

Calls for an investigation and protests followed

Delpeche's family have said the NYPD was reckless, and their attorney has called for a full investigation, and for the body camera footage to be released.

Tuesday night, 18 people were arrested at a protest at the Sutter Avenue subway station. Wednesday, 16 people were taken into custody after protesters jumped the turnstile at the West Fourth Street subway station.