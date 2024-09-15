NYPD officer hospitalized after shooting at Brooklyn subway station, FDNY says

NEW YORK -- The New York City Police Department responded after shots were fired at a subway station in Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon.

Police say the shooting was reported around 3:20 p.m. at the Sutter Avenue station in Brownsville.

Four people -- three civilians and one police officer -- were hospitalized, according to the FDNY. Interim Police Commissioner Tom Donlon said the wounded officer "is in good spirits and is expected to make a full recovery."

Donlon, along with Mayor Eric Adams, MTA CEO Janno Lieber and other top brass of the NYPD, addressed reporters at a news conference on Sunday evening.

"Make no mistake, the events that occurred on the Sutter Avenue station platform were the results of an armed perpetrator, who was confronted by officers doing the job we asked them to do," Donlon said. "There will be a full and thorough investigation conducted into this incident, as we always do in cases like this. But right now we are grateful that our officer will be OK."

Drivers were being advised to avoid the area, and L trains were temporarily suspended between Broadway Junction and Canarsie-Rockaway Parkway.

