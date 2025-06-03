Watch CBS News
Long Island social media influencer charged after allegedly pranking restaurants, homeowners

Jennifer McLogan
During her decades-long career, Jennifer McLogan has been recognized for her coverage of breaking news and live reporting on major stories.
Long Island man faces charges for alleged TikTok, Instagram pranks
A Long Island social media influencer is facing charges over alleged pranks at restaurants and homes.

Centereach resident Kyle Vazquez, 21, has 100,000 followers on TikTok and 5 million on Instagram.

Influencer left messes behind at restaurants, homes, prosecutors say

One video allegedly shows Vazquez pouring a bucket of beans over his head and onto the floor of Wing Wah restaurant, forcing the owners to close early and clean up the mess.

Another video allegedly shows Vazquez pouring a huge container of egg yolks on his head outside a Ralph's Famous Italian Ices and then fleeing, leaving a mess of yolks and broken egg shells right outside the shop's front doors.

Police say Vazquez also tricked homeowners, telling them he needed to use their bathrooms then leaving a mess behind.

Vazquez pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a slew of charges, including unlawful surveillance and criminal tampering. Prosecutors say if convicted, the so-called social media prankster faces fines and up to four years in prison.

He was also issued five stay-away orders from those he allegedly pranked.

After the hearing at Central Islip District Court, Vazquez turned his back on cameras, appeared to bump court officers and attempted to escape through an emergency door.

Four friends picked Vazquez up from court, and they departed, taunting and jeering.

"The main reason is the need for attention"

"He probably is chasing social media fame, but again, there are consequences for that. But what he's also chasing is the dollar. He makes money off this," Suffolk County Police Commissioner Kevin Catalina said.

"I can't imagine why they do this," Wing Wah restaurant worker Cindy Lin said.

Hamed Qahri-Saremi, a professor at Colorado State University, researches and writes about social media trends.

"Social media platforms sort of manipulate the users. The main reason is the need for attention," he said. "We call this high risk, high reward ...  One reason we call them dangerous behaviors is because of the negative consequences it has both for the influencer and for the others."

