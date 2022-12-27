Watch CBS News
Local News

Kwanzaa celebration at Central Family Life Center on Staten Island

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Kwanzaa celebration on Staten Island
Kwanzaa celebration on Staten Island 00:40

NEW YORK -- A crowd on Staten Island got together Monday to celebrate the first night of Kwanzaa. 

The group packed Central Family Life Center in Stapleton Heights to sing, dance and enjoy food. 

The weeklong holiday honors a different principle each day, beginning with unity and followed by self-determination, work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, and faith. 

"You can abide by those seven principles. You can put them in everyday life, everyday living," said Janet G. Robinson, The Kwanzaa Lady. 

"It's not a religious holiday. Basically it's a social holiday that brings us together as family," said educator, author and historian Kaba Kamene. 

MORE: Kwanzaa celebration starts at City Hall in Paterson, New Jersey

Kwanzaa was first celebrated in 1966. The last day is Jan. 1. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 26, 2022 / 11:41 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.