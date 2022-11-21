Watch CBS News
Entertainment

New Broadway musical "KPOP" celebrates ahead of opening night

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Celebration held for opening of new musical "KPOP"
Celebration held for opening of new musical "KPOP" 00:55

NEW YORK -- A celebration was held Sunday for the upcoming opening of the new Broadway musical "KPOP."

Starring real life recording star Luna, the show honors the global phenomenon that is K-pop.

It tells the story of international superstars giving their all for a one-night-only concert amid personal and cultural struggles.

The cast, which features stars of K-pop and musical theater, say they can't wait to make an impact on Broadway with this original musical.

"It literally is a dream come true for me, being in a K-pop group for 15 years and now coming to the Broadway stage in America," actor Kevin Woo said.

"K-pop music, which is a different genre that Broadway has never seen before ... Something new, something original and something that is accessible for everyone," actress Julia Abueya said.

"KPOP" features Korean, Korean-American and API representation on and off stage. One of its composers, Helen Park, is the first Asian woman to compose a Broadway show.

The show is currently running at the Circle in the Square Theatre.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 20, 2022 / 11:14 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.