Police seek man accused of punching Korean diplomat in Midtown
NEW YORK - Police are trying to find the man accused of punching a diplomat from Korea in the face.
It happened around 8:10 p.m. on Feb. 9.
The NYPD says the 52-year-old man was walking near the intersection of West 35th Street and Fifth Avenue in Midtown when a stranger approached him and punched him in the face.
The stranger then ran off.
The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a bloody nose.
The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
