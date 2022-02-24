Watch CBS News

Police seek man accused of punching Korean diplomat in Midtown

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Police are trying to find the man accused of punching a diplomat from Korea in the face.

It happened around 8:10 p.m. on Feb. 9.

The NYPD says the 52-year-old man was walking near the intersection of West 35th Street and Fifth Avenue in Midtown when a stranger approached him and punched him in the face.

The stranger then ran off.  

assault.jpg
Police are trying to find the man accused of punching a diplomat from Korea in the face on Feb. 9, 2022. NYPD Crime Stoppers

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a bloody nose.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on February 23, 2022 / 10:00 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

