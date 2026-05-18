Most elder abuse cases go unreported in New York. Here's how to spot the signs.

While scammers may often target older adults, advocates say more often than not, perpetrators of elder abuse can be someone victims know, including family members and caregivers.

That abuse can be physical, financial or emotional.

A new report released by the NYC Department of Aging shows 15% of 8,600 older adults surveyed admitted to experiencing some form of elder abuse. More than half said they did not report the crime to police.

Elder justice teams are there to help

There are elder justice teams dedicated to helping people step out of the shadows and report mistreatement.

Chandra Anand, 85, is a strong two-time cancer survivor. She's a gentle force among her peers.

"I won't let anybody take advantage of me," Anand said. "I'm strong enough to take care of myself."

Anand said she was once a victim of elder abuse.

"It happened once with me and my tenant," she said. "That time I was scared."

She urges victims of elder abuse to report it to police.

"There are so many place here to go and complain," Anand said.

She said the elder justice care team at Sunnyside Community Service in western Queens helped.

"We want to make sure that older adults are safe if they come forward and report that someone in their life is neglecting them or hurting them," Shyvonne Noboa of Sunnyside Community Services said. "We provide case assistance. We help them travel to court, family court. We work closely with the Queens District Attorney's office, sharing resources."

According to the New York state Office for the Aging, one in six older adults experience some form of physical or financial abuse. Fifty percent of abuse cases involve a family member. For every case reported in the state, 24 go unreported.

"Older New Yorkers are experiencing abuse in silence and they don't have to," Noboa said. "They may not know how to reach out for help. Sometimes it's cultural, keeping things in the family. We don't say that things are wrong."

Know the signs of abuse

What are the signs an older adult is being abused?

"Physically ... a person can have a bruise, maybe on some part that's visible on their body. Sometimes, they might be hiding bruises," Noboa said.

Experts say caregiver burnout, fatigue, lack of training, and even guilt can contribute to elder abuse.

"Sometimes people who are caring for someone else can feel overwhelmed, and they don't know how to provide that care and they begin to lash out verbally, emotionally. They can be manipulative," Noboa said. "Physically. They restrict access from finances."

Anand, an immigrant from India who has five grandchildren, utilizes adult services and workshops so she can stay independent as long as she can.

"Talk to the friends. Do exercise. There's a lot of other programs, like nutrition programs," Anand said. "I love every day."

Sadly, there's a silent community of older adults with aging ailments who have to rely on caregivers and aren't physically able to attend those programs, or speak up against those harming them physically or financially.

"For every person that comes to a center, there is someone that doesn't, and there's that silent homebound population that we are just not getting to," Noboa said. "Your neighbors are a connection to community. They can be your friends. If you notice someone has not been coming out of their apartment, knock on their door, ring the bell, see how they're doing."

If you suspect elder abuse involving a relative or neighbor, contact an adult center near you. Advocates will help that older adult file a police report, contact banks if the concern is financial, get an order of protection if necessary, and whatever else is needed to ensure their safety.