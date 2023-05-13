Watch CBS News
Investigators: Flames engulf 2 rooms at Elizabeth hotel

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

ELIZABETH, N.J. -- Dozens of people were displaced after a fire broke out at a hotel in Elizabeth early Saturday morning.

It started just before 5 a.m. at the Knights Inn on Spring Street.

Investigators say the five-alarm fire started on the second floor and totally engulfed two rooms.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation, and two firefighter suffered minor injuries.

The Red Cross is helping about 55 people.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

