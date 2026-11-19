Karl-Anthony Towns scored 17 of his 22 points in the first half and grabbed 12 rebounds against his former team to help the New York Knicks hang on and beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 102-99 on Thursday night.

Jalen Brunson had 21 points and seven assists and OG Anunoby added 15 points for the Knicks (9-6), who won their third straight game despite nearly squandering a 19-point, third-quarter lead and failing to score over the final 3:26.

Ayo Dosunmu cut the deficit to three with a 3-pointer with 2:34 remaining and would've tied it on the next possession with another swish from deep, but that didn't count because of a premature whistle for a shot clock violation. Replay review determined LaMelo Ball's jumper had grazed the rim.

Ball missed a tying 3-point attempt with 9.9 seconds left, and the Timberwolves couldn't get another shot off.

Jonathan Kuminga had 23 points for the Timberwolves (11-5) in his return from a two-game absence because of a bruised right shoulder. Ball had 15 points on 6-for-21 shooting.

Towns, who was traded to the Knicks in 2024 after nine years with the Timberwolves, is having another standout season as he seeks a contract extension. He was greeted loudly and warmly by the crowd before the game and brought his best again to Minnesota.

After losing his balance on a contested layup, Towns fell flat on his back next to his father, Karl Towns, who helped him up from his baseline seat.

Towns had 32 points and 20 rebounds for the Knicks in a 133-107 victory two years ago in his first game in Minnesota after the trade. Last season, he had 40 points and 13 rebounds in his return during a 115-104 defeat, his first to the Timberwolves.