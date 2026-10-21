Knicks championship ring maker on capturing New York City's DNA in his design

It took Jason Arasheben 22 carats of diamonds and blue sapphires, 180 grams of gold and nearly 800 individually set stones to capture New York City's DNA in the Knicks' championship rings, which he debuted last night at the team's home opener against the Philadelphia 76ers.

"I wanted something that really captured the essence, the grit, the energy of New York City," Arasheben said.

While he's designed championship pieces for other professional teams, the Knicks were different.

"This is the mecca of basketball, arguably the greatest city on Earth," he said.

The New York Knicks NBA championship ring. CBS News

"The real DNA behind this," Arasheben explained, "was to capture Madison Square Garden, where this championship was won."

The ring opens up to reveal a replica of "The World's Most Famous Arena." A 16-point diamond mounted on the tiny gold Larry O'Brien Trophy is meant to represent the 16-point deficit the Knicks overcame in their final game against the San Antonio Spurs.

A side view shows details of the Knicks NBA championship ring. CBS News

"We want something that's not only amazing in design but robust in storytelling," the designer said.

Squeezing all of those elements into a seven-week turnaround time is no small feat, but Arasheben works well under pressure — much like Jalen Brunson, he said, "I like to come through in the fourth quarter."

He says he didn't sleep at all the night before the debut, but the players' reactions make it all worthwhile.

"When I see their eyes light up and their jaws drop, I know I did my job," Arasheben said.

A limited number, 200 rings, are available at Jason of Beverly Hills for $20,000 each.