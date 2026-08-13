"Champions Way" street sign from Knicks parade sells for $30.5K at auction

A piece of New York City sports history sold for tens of thousands of dollars at auction.

One of the 30 custom blue-and-orange "Champions Way" street signs that was installed along the Canyon of Heroes for the New York Knicks championship parade in June went up for auction at the end of July.

Fans cheer during the Knicks Championship ticker tape parade and victory rally celebrating winning the 2026 NBA Finals on June 18, 2026 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images

The auction ended Wednesday night with the sign going for a winning bid of $30,500. The final price is $35,531.36 with taxes.

According to the auction site, there were a total of 116 bids on the sign. It appears it came down to two bidders once the price rose above $10,000 in the final hour of the auction.

The winner's name was not released.

Meanwhile, ticket prices for the Knicks' season opener are already soaring. As of Thursday, the cheapest ticket available on StubHub was about $1,600 for one of the highest sections of seating.

The Knicks' first game of the season is at home against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, Oct. 20. It will be Knicks fans' first chance to see LeBron James playing for Philly.