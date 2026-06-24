Queens family still searching for answers 1 month after grandfather's fatal shooting

A Queens family says they are still searching for answers over a month after their beloved patriarch was fatally shot in Kissena Park.

Heartache and plenty of questions have mounted for the Itzkowitz family since Albert Itzkowitz, 75, was killed in Flushing.

"We can't wrap our heads around this"

"He was the sweetest, kindest man and got along with everybody," Tzvi Yonie Itzkowitz, the victim's son, said. "It's impossible. We can't wrap our heads around this."

It was back on May 18 when police say Albert Itzkowitz was fatally shot along the shoreline of Kissena Lake. Police say he had been shot in the back and neck.

"There's not much that we do know. Somebody came at him and shot him multiple times," Tzvi Yonie Itzkowitz said. "This happened in broad daylight in an area that we all assumed was safe."

A longtime fixture in the community, Albert Itzkowitz was a volunteer with the Jewish emergency medical service Hatzalah and owned a well-known kosher bakery with his family before it closed.

The loss rattled many in the neighborhood.

Family set to announce reward

Weeks later, with no leads or arrests in the case, one theory is gaining traction with the victim's family.

"We are fearing the worst, that this could've been a hate crime," Tzvi Yonie Itzkowitz said.

As of now, the NYPD has not deemed the case a hate crime. The investigation is ongoing.

The family is set to announce a reward of $20,000 for any information that leads to an arrest in this case.

"No one deserves this. My dad didn't deserve this," Tzvi Yonie Itzkowitz said. "We want to do everything we can to ensure that whoever did this is brought to justice, and my dad gets the justice that he deserves."

Local leaders and community members will rally around the family on Thursday morning in Kissena Park in hopes to shed new light on the murder mystery.