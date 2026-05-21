Shooting death of 75-year-old pillar of Jewish community in Queens leaves friends, residents dumbfounded

A serene park in the heart of East Flushing, Queens, is now the center of a deeply disturbing mystery.

Just before 5 p.m. on Monday, in the light of day, 75-year-old Albert Itzkowitz was found dead along the shoreline of Kissena Lake.

The NYPD said he had been shot in the back and neck, but when at this point is anybody's guess.

Here's what we know

Investigators told CBS News New York they have very little to go on. There are no cameras inside the park, no witnesses have come forward, and police said an extended video canvass of the area has not turned up usable surveillance footage.

Police also said there were no 911 calls reporting gunshots, and no shell casings were recovered at the scene.

In the rare step of releasing the victim's photo, detectives hope someone may remember seeing Itzkowitz before the shooting or recall something suspicious inside the park.

"This is real trauma"

The tight-knit Jewish neighborhood where Itzkowitz lived was left stunned.

Albert Itzkowitz CrimeStoppers

Helen Oelbaum said she knew Itzkowitz for more than 40 years.

"This is real trauma for the whole community because he's been here so long and loved by everyone," Oelbaum said. "Everybody is still walking around in a daze, like it's not true, it didn't happen."

She said Itzkowitz was a beloved member of their synagogue.

"Always a smile. Very happy person. Amazing family man," Oelbaum said.

"A pillar of the community"

Friends and neighbors say Itzkowitz was a father of five, a grandfather, and a longtime volunteer with the Jewish emergency medical service Hatzalah.

He and his family also owned a well-known kosher bakery in the neighborhood before it closed.

Friends say just weeks ago he lost his wife.

"He was all heart, just a nice guy," David Graubard said. "Happy-go-lucky but serious when necessary. A nice family man, and a pillar of the community."

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.