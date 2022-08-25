Off-Broadway revival of "Kinky Boots" opens at Stage 42
NEW YORK -- Thursday is opening night for the off-Broadway revival of a hit musical.
"Kinky Boots" is now playing at Stage 42 on 42nd Street.
The musical features original songs by Cyndi Lauper.
"Kinky Boots" originally opened on Broadway in 2013 and won six Tony Awards, including Best Musical.
