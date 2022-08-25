Off-Broadway revival of "Kinky Boots" opens at Stage 42

NEW YORK -- Thursday is opening night for the off-Broadway revival of a hit musical.

"Kinky Boots" is now playing at Stage 42 on 42nd Street.

RELATED STORY: "Kinky Boots" fan who lost daughter to cancer invited to meet cast after first off-Broadway preview

The musical features original songs by Cyndi Lauper.

"Kinky Boots" originally opened on Broadway in 2013 and won six Tony Awards, including Best Musical.