"Kinky Boots" fan who lost daughter to cancer invited to meet cast after first off-Broadway preview

NEW YORK -- One woman was invited to attend the first preview of "Kinky Boots" off-Broadway after submitting an emotional video about what the show means to her.

The musical held a sweepstakes asking fans to tell them about their excitement for the show's return to New York City.

In her video, Molly Santa Croce explained that "Kinky Boots" was her daughter Megan's favorite show. The two of them saw "Kinky Boots" on Broadway multiple times before Megan passed away from cancer at age 23.

"One of my favorite memories, though, was sitting beside her and seeing the show the last year of her life," Santa Croce said.

Santa Croce won tickets to the show and a hotel stay, and she was invited to meet the cast after the show.

"Kinky Boots" opens at Stage 42 on Aug. 25.