9 children, 4 adults hurt in Bronx building fire

Children and adults were hurt Tuesday when a fire broke out at a Bronx building, where parents said a day care is located.

It happened just before 3 p.m. on Kingsbridge Avenue between West 234th and 236th streets.

According to the FDNY, the fire started on the third floor of the building, then quickly spread to the fourth and the fifth floors. Parents told CBS News New York a day care is located on the upper floors of the building.

Children and adults were hurt on March 17, 2026, when a fire broke out at a Bronx building, where parents said a day care is located. Citizen

A total of nine children and four adults suffered minor injuries, officials said.

One father told CBS News New York his daughter was among those taken to a local hospital. He said the situation was frightening, but he called ahead and was told his daughter was going to be OK.

"It had me shook up, man, but when I heard that everything was good, when I was able to speak to somebody, it gave me clarity," he said. "When you're not speaking to nobody, that's what makes things worry, but I spoke to somebody, but I had to get my other daughter from school, and as for the situation, I hope that it clears up."

Witnesses said some people were trapped in their units, banging on windows and doors. The FDNY had to make several rescues.

"It's so sad. I started tearing [up] a little bit, you know? It's sad to see the kids and they can't breathe," witness Sara Lopez said, "and then I see people in the window going like this, banging, and I'm pointing to the firemen, and they're always in there anyway, you know, but thank God everything is OK."

Video shows flames shooting out of the window of the building while, a few windows down, someone waves a sheet in an apparent cry for help. Citizen

Video shows flames shooting out of the building as smoke filled the sky, along with a person who appeared to be trapped inside the building leaning out a window, waving a sheet for help.

Parts of Kingsbridge Avenue and 234th Street remain shut down as crews continue to battle the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.