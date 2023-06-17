Kingda Ka temporarily closed at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- The world's tallest roller coaster and a Six Flags staple is temporarily closing.

The Kingda Ka ride at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township was shut down on June 5 after it malfunctioned.

The train wouldn't accelerate enough to go over an incline and ended up rolling back.

The ride is expected to be shut down for at least 10 more days as the state's Department of Consumer Affairs investigates the cause of the malfunction.