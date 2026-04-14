King Charles III, Queen Camilla to visit NYC during U.S. trip

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla will visit New York City during their trip to the United States later this month.

They will be in the country from April 27-30, stopping in Washington, D.C., first to mark America's 250th anniversary. Charles will address Congress and meet privately with President Trump.

According to an Instagram post, Charles and Camilla will then head to New York to attend events "highlighting the modern U.K.-U.S. relationship through culture, community and economic growth."

Further details about the visit, including the exact date they will be in the city, have not yet been announced.

Following their stop in New York, they will head to Virginia.

This will be Charles' first state visit to the U.S. as king. Mr. Trump made a state visit to the U.K. in September.

After the U.S. trip, Charles will then visit Bermuda in early May.