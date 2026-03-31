King Charles III to visit the U.S. in late April, Buckingham Palace confirms

London — Britain's King Charles III will make a state visit to the U.S. in late April, Buckingham Palace announced Tuesday, confirming a trip that officials told CBS News earlier this month to expect in the coming weeks. The sources told CBS News that King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands would also visit Washington, staying at the White House, in June.

Charles' visit "will celebrate the historic connections and the modern bilateral relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States, marking the 250th anniversary of American Independence," Buckingham Palace said in its statement on Tuesday.

It will be Charles' first state visit to the U.S. as king, though he visited the U.S. 19 times before being crowned, when he was the Prince of Wales. His mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, made four state visits to the U.S., in 1957, 1976, 1991 and 2007, Buckingham Palace said.

Mr. Trump made a state visit to the U.K. in September, attending a lavish state dinner hosted by Charles and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle, which was also attended by Prince William and his wife, Catherine, the Princess of Wales.

King Charles III and President Trump inspect the Guard of Honor during a visit to Windsor Castle, Sept. 17, 2025, in Windsor, England. Anna Moneymaker/Getty

The king's visit to Washington will come at a tense time for U.S-U.K. relations. President Trump has been highly critical of Prime Minister Keir Starmer's reluctance to join the joint U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, though the U.K. is allowing the U.S. to use its bases for "defensive" operations.

It also comes amid controversy sparked by 's connection to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. King Charles stripped his younger brother, the former Prince Andrew, of his royal titles. Andrew was arrested last month for suspected misconduct in public office after revelations in the Epstein files.

Peter Mandelson, the U.K.'s former ambassador to Washington, was also arrested last month over suspicion of misconduct in public office in relation to his ties to Epstein.

After his visit to the U.S., Charles will continue on to visit Bermuda.