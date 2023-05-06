King Charles III's coronation livestreamed at Lincoln Center for royal watchers in New York City

NEW YORK -- Royal watchers in New York City set their alarms early to wake up in time to watch the pageantry of the coronation of King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla.

As the sun started to rise, viewers filled Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall. They refused to miss this moment in history.

"I have been wanting to see a coronation for a very long time. So I'm actually kind of thrilled, thrilled to be here," said Susan Mathisen.

The British consulate in New York organized the watch party. Attendees came dressed for the occasion. Many wore hates and fascinators.

"It feels absolutely the right thing to do to be bringing all of our friends together," said Emma Wade-Smith OBE, with the British Consulate General in New York. "Today feels particularly special. For many people, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience a coronation. The last one we did was 70 years ago."

"I'm enjoying it very much," said David Michaels, who remembered watching Queen Elizabeth's coronation in London.

"It was wonderful. It was all in black and white," said Michaels. "My parents telling me to behave and watch it, because it's a piece of English history."

"The pomp and circumstance associated with it, the music, it was really touching," said Joanna Kellett.

Charles officially became king following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Sept. 8, 2022.