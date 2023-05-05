Royal fans in Tri-State Area excited for King Charles III's coronation

NEW YORK -- Royal fans in the Tri-State Area are feeling the excitement ahead of King Charles III's coronation.

A British restaurant in Greenwich Village will open early Saturday morning.

Tea & Sympathy is preparing traditional food as people are expected to gather there to watch the king's coronation.

King Charles will be crowned at Westminster Abbey in a ceremony full of pomp and pageantry.

"We have live music. We have drag queens coming to join us, so it will be a big celebration. We'll have a viewing, and people will be able to sit and enjoy their tea ... We're doing mimosas and little champagne cocktails," employee Audrey Kavanagh-Dowsett said.

Fans can also enjoy some of King Charles' favorite foods and desserts in honor of Coronation Day.

One Connecticut woman, meanwhile, traveled all the way to London for the occasion.

Donna Werner, who calls herself a royal superfan, is among the many people who have been camping out for days for a front seat to the coronation.

"There's been 62 monarchs crowned at Westminster Abbey, and I mean, for me to be able to see the next one is just, it just means so much to me," she said.

Werner says she has traveled to London for other special occasions, including the royal weddings.

