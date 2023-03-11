Watch CBS News
Kimond Cyrus formally charged in fatal shooting of Upper East Side bodega worker, string of robberies

Suspect officially charged in bodega robberies, murder
NEW YORK -- The suspect accused in the murder of an Upper East Side bodega worker, as well as a string of robberies, faced a judge Friday.

In court, Kimond Cyrus was formally charged for those crimes.

READ MORE: NYPD announces arrest in fatal deli shooting, series of bodega robberies

Detectives say Cyrus wore a hazmat suit last Friday when he shot and killed 67-year-old bodega worker Sueng Choi.

Cyrus is also accused of robbing four bodegas across the city since Feb. 25.

