Kimond Cyrus formally charged in fatal shooting of Upper East Side bodega worker, string of robberies
NEW YORK -- The suspect accused in the murder of an Upper East Side bodega worker, as well as a string of robberies, faced a judge Friday.
In court, Kimond Cyrus was formally charged for those crimes.
Detectives say Cyrus wore a hazmat suit last Friday when he shot and killed 67-year-old bodega worker Sueng Choi.
Cyrus is also accused of robbing four bodegas across the city since Feb. 25.
