Sources: Police find hazmat suit believed to be worn by suspect in bodega robberies, including fatal shooting

Bodega owners, workers want more protection after rash of robberies

Bodega owners, workers want more protection after rash of robberies

Bodega owners, workers want more protection after rash of robberies

NEW YORK - Police sources say the NYPD has recovered a white hazmat suit about a half mile from the scene of a related robbery in the Bronx.

We're told the suit is now at an NYPD lab for processing.

Surveillance video from Friday's deadly shooting shows the suspect in a white hazmat suit with a face covering.

A 67-year-old clerk died.

Police are still looking for the suspect.

A $15,000 reward is being offered in the case.

Police suspect the suit may be the one used in a robbery spree at delis, including one heist that resulted in a worker getting killed on the Upper East Side.

Police say the suspect went to at least four bodegas wearing the white hazmat suit and mask.

Two days after the killing, police returned to the scene with the gunman's photos and a plea for justice.

Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a robbery at a bodega in the Bronx on March 3, 2023. NYPD Crime Stoppers

"We are all outraged by this act of violence. Each of us here grew up in the city. We know what the neighborhood bodega means. It was an extension of their living room," NYPD First Deputy Commissioner Edward Caban said.

Police say the suspect, dressed head to toe in that white hazmat suit, entered Daona Deli, robbed a customer and then hit the 67-year-old clerk with the butt of his gun.

As the witness ran outside for help, police say he heard a gunshot.

"As far as why he shot the victim here, couldn't really tell you. It just appears while maybe pistol-whipping the subject the gun may have gone off," said Joseph Kenny, commander of Manhattan North Detectives.

Detectives have tied the shooter to three other robberies in Brooklyn and the Bronx. He is seen on surveillance video entering the Super Deli in Greenpoint on Wednesday.

Face masks and clothing that help conceal a suspect's identification may have contributed to the brazenness of his actions.

Fernando Mateo with the United Bodegas of America is pleading to deli workers to police their stores by telling people to lower their masks.

"This is what we are going to put on our doors, letting people know take it off, and once we can identify you, put it back on if you'd like," Mateo said.

Police and bodega owners are calling on workers to ensure their own safety by installing buzzer systems and asking people to show their faces before entering. They are also asking customers to obey.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.