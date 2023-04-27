Watch CBS News
Local News

Kids ride free Thursday on New York Waterway ferries

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Kids ride NYC ferries for free on Take Your Daughter or Son To Work Day
Kids ride NYC ferries for free on Take Your Daughter or Son To Work Day 00:20

NEW YORK -- Kids ride free Thursday on New York Waterway ferries. 

The free service comes in honor of Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day. 

Children ages 12 and under will ride free on all New York Waterway routes, so they can accompany mom or dad to work. 

Last month, the City Council passed a bill granting students discounted ferry rides. Starting on Sept. 1, students will pay $1.35, compared to the full fare of $4.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 27, 2023 / 6:55 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.