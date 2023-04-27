Kids ride NYC ferries for free on Take Your Daughter or Son To Work Day

Kids ride NYC ferries for free on Take Your Daughter or Son To Work Day

Kids ride NYC ferries for free on Take Your Daughter or Son To Work Day

NEW YORK -- Kids ride free Thursday on New York Waterway ferries.

The free service comes in honor of Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day.

Children ages 12 and under will ride free on all New York Waterway routes, so they can accompany mom or dad to work.

Last month, the City Council passed a bill granting students discounted ferry rides. Starting on Sept. 1, students will pay $1.35, compared to the full fare of $4.