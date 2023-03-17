New York City students getting discounted ferry rides, free museum access

NEW YORK -- New York City is encouraging high schoolers to ride the ferry system with discounted tickets.

Under a newly passed bill, students will pay $1.35, compared to a full $4 fare.

The new fares take effect Sept. 1.

In another City Council action, the city will also offer all high schoolers municipal ID cards, granting them free access to museums and cultural institutions.

Students will get an application at the start of each school year.