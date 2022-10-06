Watch CBS News
Jury selection in Kevin Spacey's sexual abuse trial begins Thursday

NEW YORK -- Jury selection begins Thursday in Kevin Spacey's sexual abuse trial.

The embattled actor is due to appear in Manhattan Federal Court.

Actor Anthony Rapp is accusing Spacey of sexually assaulting him at a party in Manhattan in 1986, when Rapp was 14 years old.

He first publicly accused Spacey in 2017.

Spacey has apologized to Rapp for what he called any "deeply inappropriate drunken behavior," saying he did not recall the incident.

October 5, 2022

